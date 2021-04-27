Analysts Set Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) Target Price at $59.08

Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-one brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $59.08.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CIEN shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Ciena from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ciena from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Ciena from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Ciena from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Bank of America raised Ciena from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st.

In other news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 2,500 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.93, for a total value of $137,325.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO James E. Moylan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.64, for a total value of $111,280.00. Insiders sold a total of 40,690 shares of company stock valued at $2,201,502 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Ciena by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,792,049 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $781,761,000 after acquiring an additional 1,206,685 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its position in Ciena by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 113,510 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,999,000 after acquiring an additional 27,700 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in Ciena by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 442,998 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $24,241,000 after acquiring an additional 31,367 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Ciena during the 4th quarter worth $2,189,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Ciena by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 9,475 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 1,411 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.98% of the company’s stock.

CIEN stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $54.31. The company had a trading volume of 1,498,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,365,140. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 2.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.33. The company has a market capitalization of $8.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.41, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.85. Ciena has a 52 week low of $38.03 and a 52 week high of $61.51.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $757.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $750.24 million. Ciena had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 10.23%. The business’s revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Ciena will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

