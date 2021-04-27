Analysts Set Expectations for Banc of California, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:BANC)

Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Banc of California in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 26th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.27 for the quarter.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25. Banc of California had a return on equity of 3.88% and a net margin of 1.62%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.19) EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. B. Riley increased their price target on Banc of California from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Banc of California from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Banc of California from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Banc of California from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Banc of California from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.08.

Banc of California stock opened at $17.59 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.23. Banc of California has a 12-month low of $8.10 and a 12-month high of $21.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $890.30 million, a PE ratio of -92.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.85.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FJ Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Banc of California in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,282,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Banc of California by 196.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 613,566 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,025,000 after buying an additional 406,264 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Banc of California by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,892,533 shares of the bank’s stock worth $101,390,000 after buying an additional 283,011 shares during the period. rhino investment partners Inc bought a new stake in Banc of California during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,678,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Banc of California during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,032,000. 87.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. Banc of California’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.38%.

Banc of California Company Profile

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, retirement, and interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing demand accounts, as well as certificate of deposits.

