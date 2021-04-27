Analysts Set Expectations for Triumph Bancorp, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:TBK)

Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) – Research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Triumph Bancorp in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 26th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.03 per share for the quarter.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.41. Triumph Bancorp had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 6.74%.

TBK has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James raised shares of Triumph Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $78.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Triumph Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. B. Riley upgraded shares of Triumph Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Triumph Bancorp from $42.00 to $73.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.13.

NASDAQ:TBK opened at $89.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.57 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. Triumph Bancorp has a 1 year low of $19.50 and a 1 year high of $97.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $85.34 and a 200-day moving average of $61.94.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in Triumph Bancorp by 22.2% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 49,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 8,991 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Triumph Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $352,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Triumph Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $345,000. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Triumph Bancorp by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 23,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 140.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.97% of the company’s stock.

In other Triumph Bancorp news, EVP Todd Ritterbusch acquired 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.25 per share, for a total transaction of $245,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $545,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 9.53% of the company’s stock.

About Triumph Bancorp

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides various banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Factoring, and Corporate.

