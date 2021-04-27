Analysts Set Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) Price Target at $59.57

Shares of Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $59.57.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Fortis from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of Fortis and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fortis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on Fortis from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 27th.

Fortis stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $44.27. The company had a trading volume of 5,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 408,097. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.34. Fortis has a 1 year low of $35.53 and a 1 year high of $44.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $20.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.22.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. Fortis had a return on equity of 6.00% and a net margin of 13.88%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fortis will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a $0.3962 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. This is an increase from Fortis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Fortis’s payout ratio is currently 80.21%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Fortis by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 11,085,675 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $475,317,000 after buying an additional 2,630,929 shares during the period. Addenda Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fortis by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 791,642 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,310,000 after acquiring an additional 13,501 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Fortis by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 91,902 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,751,000 after acquiring an additional 6,874 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Fortis by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,272 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. Finally, Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management acquired a new position in Fortis during the first quarter worth approximately $1,120,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.82% of the company’s stock.

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 433,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 98,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,233 megawatts (MW), including 59 MW of solar capacity.

