Analysts Set Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) Target Price at $31.00

Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.00.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HWM. Zacks Investment Research lowered Howmet Aerospace from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 4th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HWM. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 658.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,315,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,691,000 after buying an additional 4,614,715 shares during the period. Egerton Capital UK LLP bought a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the fourth quarter valued at $113,322,000. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 18,632,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,780,000 after buying an additional 2,831,040 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the fourth quarter valued at $49,286,000. Finally, Steadfast Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 7,133,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,581,000 after buying an additional 1,675,084 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HWM opened at $32.22 on Friday. Howmet Aerospace has a twelve month low of $9.87 and a twelve month high of $33.42. The company has a market cap of $13.99 billion, a PE ratio of 30.69 and a beta of 1.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 16.55% and a net margin of 5.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Howmet Aerospace will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

