Analysts Set Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) Target Price at $48.00

Shares of Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $48.00.

IFNNY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a report on Friday, February 5th. Bryan, Garnier & Co cut Infineon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Infineon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Infineon Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 17th.

Shares of OTCMKTS IFNNY opened at $42.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $41.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.14. Infineon Technologies has a one year low of $16.98 and a one year high of $44.55. The firm has a market cap of $54.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.72.

Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter. Infineon Technologies had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 4.32%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Infineon Technologies will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Infineon Technologies

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

