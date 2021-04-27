Analysts Set MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD) Price Target at $6.63

MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.63.

Several research analysts have recently commented on MNKD shares. BTIG Research raised their price target on MannKind from $4.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of MannKind in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MannKind from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on MannKind from $2.50 to $6.50 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on MannKind from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th.

Get MannKind alerts:

MNKD opened at $4.83 on Friday. MannKind has a 52 week low of $1.14 and a 52 week high of $6.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.54. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.00 and a beta of 2.28.

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $18.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.13 million. Research analysts expect that MannKind will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in MannKind by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 134,121 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 2,660 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in MannKind by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 40,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 2,761 shares in the last quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC raised its stake in MannKind by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 15,570 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in MannKind by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,321 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 3,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of MannKind by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 46,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 5,354 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.60% of the company’s stock.

MannKind Company Profile

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for endocrine and orphan lung diseases in the United States. The company offers Afrezza, an inhaled insulin used to improve glycemic control in adults with diabetes. It also promotes Thyquidity used for the treatment of hypothyroidism.

Further Reading: What are the components of an earnings report?



Receive News & Ratings for MannKind Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MannKind and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.