Analysts Set Sienna Senior Living Inc. (TSE:SIA) PT at C$14.65

Sienna Senior Living Inc. (TSE:SIA) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$14.65.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Sienna Senior Living from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd.

In other Sienna Senior Living news, Director Paula Jourdain Coleman sold 4,000 shares of Sienna Senior Living stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.34, for a total value of C$57,374.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 260,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,742,219.15. Also, Director Jack C. Macdonald bought 10,000 shares of Sienna Senior Living stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$13.27 per share, for a total transaction of C$132,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 34,000 shares in the company, valued at C$451,180.

Sienna Senior Living stock traded down C$0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$14.62. 138,156 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 317,666. Sienna Senior Living has a 12 month low of C$8.85 and a 12 month high of C$15.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 233.13, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$14.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$13.47. The firm has a market capitalization of C$980.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.16.

Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported C($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.32 by C($0.45). The company had revenue of C$168.83 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sienna Senior Living will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a $0.078 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.40%. Sienna Senior Living’s dividend payout ratio is currently -256.44%.

Sienna Senior Living Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides senior living and long-term care (LTC) services in Canada. It operates through Retirement and LTC segments. The company offers a range of seniors' living options, including independent supportive and assisted living, memory care, long-term care, and specialized programs and services, as well as provides management services.

