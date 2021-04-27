Analysts Set Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Target Price at $197.85

Shares of Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $197.85.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ZLAB. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Zai Lab from $205.73 to $211.23 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Zai Lab from $165.00 to $250.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Zai Lab from $130.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Zai Lab from $183.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zai Lab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 6th.

In other news, Director Kai-Xian Chen sold 4,302 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.53, for a total transaction of $613,164.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,515,074.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ying Du sold 50,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.19, for a total transaction of $6,408,432.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,008,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,281,922.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 103,022 shares of company stock valued at $14,096,934.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Zai Lab by 72.8% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 2,036 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Zai Lab by 18.9% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 45,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,766,000 after buying an additional 7,200 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Zai Lab during the third quarter worth $58,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Zai Lab by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 18,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,465,000 after buying an additional 3,811 shares during the period. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Zai Lab by 465.3% during the fourth quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 21,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,946,000 after buying an additional 17,917 shares during the period. 81.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Zai Lab stock opened at $173.91 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $141.73 and a 200-day moving average of $132.48. Zai Lab has a 1-year low of $58.59 and a 1-year high of $193.54. The company has a market cap of $15.41 billion, a PE ratio of -57.40 and a beta of 0.95.

Zai Lab Company Profile

Zai Lab Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, licenses, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat oncology, autoimmune, and infectious diseases in China. The company offers ZEJULA for the treatment of breast cancer and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); and Optune, a cancer therapy to treat glioblastoma multiforme.

