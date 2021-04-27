Anglo American Platinum (OTCMKTS:AGPPF) Receives Sell Rating from UBS Group

UBS Group reiterated their sell rating on shares of Anglo American Platinum (OTCMKTS:AGPPF) in a report released on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

AGPPF opened at $147.00 on Monday. Anglo American Platinum has a 12 month low of $47.67 and a 12 month high of $155.16. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.21.

Get Anglo American Platinum alerts:

About Anglo American Platinum

Anglo American Platinum Limited engages in the production and sale of platinum group metals, base metals, and precious metals in South Africa and internationally. It produces platinum, palladium, rhodium, ruthenium, iridium, and osmium, as well as nickel, copper, cobalt sulphate, sodium sulphate, and gold.

Read More: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Anglo American Platinum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anglo American Platinum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.