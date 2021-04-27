Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) Receives $8.19 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.17.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NLY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.25 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. BTIG Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of Annaly Capital Management stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.91. 11,635,879 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,178,895. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.77 and its 200 day moving average is $8.22. The stock has a market cap of $12.46 billion, a PE ratio of -18.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. Annaly Capital Management has a 12 month low of $5.48 and a 12 month high of $9.02.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $432.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $443.00 million. Annaly Capital Management had a negative net margin of 20.12% and a positive return on equity of 13.27%. Annaly Capital Management’s revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Annaly Capital Management will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.88%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.00%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Annaly Capital Management during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Annaly Capital Management during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Annaly Capital Management during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 245.9% in the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,855 shares in the last quarter. 44.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Annaly Capital Management

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

