Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) Hits New 52-Week High at $28.83

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $28.83 and last traded at $28.74, with a volume of 727 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.82.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AMEH shares. TheStreet raised Apollo Medical from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Apollo Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 12th.

The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.91, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.90 and a 200 day moving average of $21.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 2.79.

Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $176.78 million during the quarter. Apollo Medical had a return on equity of 16.69% and a net margin of 5.01%. As a group, analysts expect that Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Physicians Of Californi Allied sold 1,638,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $40,132,102.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,307,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $424,026,743. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 11.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Apollo Medical by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Apollo Medical by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 104,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,918,000 after purchasing an additional 2,649 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Apollo Medical by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 21,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 2,668 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Apollo Medical by 633.9% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,802 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Apollo Medical by 267.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 3,354 shares during the period. 9.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apollo Medical Company Profile (NASDAQ:AMEH)

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc, a physician-centric technology-powered healthcare management company, provides medical care services. The company is leveraging its proprietary population health management and healthcare delivery platform, operates an integrated, value-based healthcare model which empowers the providers in its network to deliver care to its patients.

