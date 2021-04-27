Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Bought by Detalus Advisors LLC

Detalus Advisors LLC raised its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,113 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Apple comprises 1.4% of Detalus Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Detalus Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 141.5% in the 1st quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 23,855 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,913,000 after acquiring an additional 13,976 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 217,274 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $28,830,000 after acquiring an additional 10,394 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 415,669 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $55,155,000 after acquiring an additional 11,807 shares during the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 303.6% in the 3rd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 293,822 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $33,268,000 after acquiring an additional 221,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prosperity Planning Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 324.9% in the 1st quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 11,760 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after acquiring an additional 8,992 shares during the last quarter. 57.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AAPL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Apple from $131.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Apple from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group set a $140.00 price target on Apple and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $171.00 price target (up previously from $154.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.80.

In other Apple news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total transaction of $16,832,436.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total value of $2,441,126.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $134.72 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.46. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.55 and a 52 week high of $145.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a market cap of $2.26 trillion, a P/E ratio of 41.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The firm had revenue of $111.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.00%.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

