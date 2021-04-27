Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Price Target Raised to $158.00 at Morgan Stanley

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) had its price objective hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $157.00 to $158.00 in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the iPhone maker’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on Apple from $144.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Apple from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Cowen lifted their target price on Apple from $133.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, UBS Group set a $142.00 target price on Apple and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $136.80.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $134.72 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 trillion, a PE ratio of 41.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Apple has a 1-year low of $69.55 and a 1-year high of $145.09.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $111.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.24 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Apple will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.00%.

In other news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total value of $16,832,436.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,216 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total value of $2,441,126.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in Apple by 304.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 12,681 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,469,000 after buying an additional 9,548 shares during the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 429.5% during the third quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 48,398 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,605,000 after purchasing an additional 39,258 shares in the last quarter. United Bank increased its position in shares of Apple by 307.8% during the third quarter. United Bank now owns 43,670 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,057,000 after purchasing an additional 32,962 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Apple by 284.4% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 14,908,820 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,724,390,000 after purchasing an additional 11,030,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Alliance increased its position in shares of Apple by 327.6% during the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 182,455 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $21,130,000 after purchasing an additional 139,789 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

