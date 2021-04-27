Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Position Decreased by BRYN MAWR TRUST Co

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co decreased its holdings in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 10.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 91,623 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 11,181 shares during the period. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $12,634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Palmer Knight Co boosted its position in shares of Aptiv by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Palmer Knight Co now owns 50,945 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $7,025,000 after purchasing an additional 4,031 shares in the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. lifted its stake in Aptiv by 3.6% during the first quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 17,544 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,419,000 after buying an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 12.5% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,149 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $572,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aptiv in the first quarter worth approximately $257,000. Finally, Trust Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 22.2% during the first quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 2,131 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv stock traded up $1.99 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $147.19. 9,535 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,836,281. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $39.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 2.25. Aptiv PLC has a 1-year low of $57.26 and a 1-year high of $160.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $143.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $131.06.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.12. Aptiv had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The firm had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Aptiv PLC will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Aptiv news, SVP Vos Glen W. De sold 2,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.23, for a total transaction of $300,648.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,700 shares in the company, valued at $8,729,931. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $109.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Aptiv from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Aptiv from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Aptiv from $110.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Aptiv from $137.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.25.

About Aptiv

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

