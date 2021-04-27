Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Shares Bought by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 14.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,449 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,852 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $3,096,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in APTV. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aptiv during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Hexavest Inc. boosted its holdings in Aptiv by 90.5% in the 4th quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 200 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Aptiv in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aptiv during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Aptiv in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. 93.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on APTV shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Aptiv from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Aptiv from $110.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Aptiv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $110.00 to $134.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Aptiv from $137.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Aptiv from $109.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.25.

In other news, SVP Vos Glen W. De sold 2,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.23, for a total value of $300,648.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 59,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,729,931. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APTV opened at $145.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.84. The company has a market capitalization of $39.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.80, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 2.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.06. Aptiv PLC has a 1 year low of $57.26 and a 1 year high of $160.14.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 8.42%. Aptiv’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Aptiv PLC will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aptiv Company Profile

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

