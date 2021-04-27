Aqua Metals (AQMS) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, April 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter.

Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The business services provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. On average, analysts expect Aqua Metals to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ AQMS traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.05. The company had a trading volume of 34,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,821,903. The company has a market capitalization of $206.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.11 and a beta of 1.93. Aqua Metals has a 1 year low of $0.52 and a 1 year high of $8.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.11.

Several equities analysts recently commented on AQMS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Aqua Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. HC Wainwright started coverage on Aqua Metals in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

In related news, CEO Stephen Cotton sold 87,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.88, for a total value of $340,120.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,215,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,715,026.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Judd Merrill sold 17,393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.88, for a total value of $67,484.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 405,115 shares in the company, valued at $1,571,846.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Aqua Metals Company Profile

Aqua Metals, Inc engages in the recycling of lead primarily in the United States. It produces and sells hard lead, lead compounds, and plastics. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in McCarran, Nevada.

