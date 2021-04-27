Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) Given New $18.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) had its price target lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $16.50 to $18.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ABR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arbor Realty Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 26th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Arbor Realty Trust from $14.00 to $17.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $16.13.

Get Arbor Realty Trust alerts:

Shares of ABR opened at $17.37 on Monday. Arbor Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $5.66 and a fifty-two week high of $17.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 18.88 and a beta of 1.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.28 and its 200-day moving average is $14.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 18.39 and a quick ratio of 18.39.

Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.46. Arbor Realty Trust had a net margin of 28.94% and a return on equity of 7.88%. Analysts predict that Arbor Realty Trust will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.60%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 2nd. This is an increase from Arbor Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Arbor Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 97.06%.

In related news, Director William C. Green purchased 3,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.60 per share, with a total value of $59,594.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 113,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,881,792.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC bought a new position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at $426,000. Strategic Wealth Designers lifted its position in Arbor Realty Trust by 13.8% during the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Designers now owns 268,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,270,000 after purchasing an additional 32,664 shares in the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 6.7% in the first quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 55,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $875,000 after buying an additional 3,436 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in Arbor Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $237,000. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $765,000. Institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Arbor Realty Trust Company Profile

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Structured Business and Agency Business. It primarily invests in real estate-related bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related joint ventures, real estate-related notes, and various mortgage-related securities.

See Also: Moving Average (MA)

Receive News & Ratings for Arbor Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arbor Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.