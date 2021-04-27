Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $2.74 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts

Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley decreased their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Arch Resources in a note issued to investors on Thursday, April 22nd. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now anticipates that the energy company will post earnings per share of $2.74 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.93. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Arch Resources’ Q2 2022 earnings at $2.65 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.85 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.76 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $11.01 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $12.61 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on ARCH. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arch Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Arch Resources in a research report on Friday, March 5th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Arch Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.00.

Shares of NYSE:ARCH opened at $48.61 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Arch Resources has a 12-month low of $21.80 and a 12-month high of $58.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $744.56 million, a P/E ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.94.

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The energy company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $357.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.40 million. Arch Resources had a negative return on equity of 19.45% and a negative net margin of 16.58%. Arch Resources’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.64) EPS.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Magnolia Group LLC grew its position in Arch Resources by 228.3% in the first quarter. Magnolia Group LLC now owns 154,316 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,420,000 after acquiring an additional 107,316 shares during the period. Eidelman Virant Capital boosted its stake in Arch Resources by 13.2% in the first quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 46,200 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,908,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in Arch Resources in the first quarter worth $37,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Arch Resources by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 331,180 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $14,496,000 after acquiring an additional 20,025 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Arch Resources by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 30,417 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after acquiring an additional 2,981 shares during the period.

In other Arch Resources news, Director Patrick J. Bartels, Jr. bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $45.87 per share, with a total value of $137,610.00. Also, VP John A. Ziegler sold 538 shares of Arch Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.98, for a total value of $26,351.24. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 23,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,150,589.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,422 shares of company stock worth $69,650 in the last three months. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Arch Resources, Inc produces and sells thermal and metallurgical coal from surface and underground mines. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated seven active mines. It also owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases approximately 28,292 acres of coal land in Ohio; 1,060 acres of coal land in Maryland; 10,095 acres of coal land in Virginia; 306,253 acres of coal land in West Virginia; 81,470 acres of coal land in Wyoming; 234,437 acres of coal land in Illinois; 33,047 acres of coal land in Kentucky; 403 acres of coal land in Montana; 358 acres of coal land in Pennsylvania; and 19,146 acres of coal land in Colorado, as well as smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

