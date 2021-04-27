Ardagh Group (ARD) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Ardagh Group (NYSE:ARD) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th.

Ardagh Group (NYSE:ARD) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Ardagh Group had a net margin of 22.20% and a negative return on equity of 132.97%. On average, analysts expect Ardagh Group to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Ardagh Group stock traded up $0.17 on Tuesday, hitting $27.72. 100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 120,823. Ardagh Group has a 1-year low of $10.58 and a 1-year high of $28.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $517.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.07.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 17th. Ardagh Group’s payout ratio is currently 32.97%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ARD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Ardagh Group from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Ardagh Group from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Ardagh Group from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $17.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barclays increased their price objective on Ardagh Group from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ardagh Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.67.

Ardagh Group Company Profile

Ardagh Group SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies rigid packaging solutions primarily for the food and beverage markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Metal Beverage Packaging Europe, Metal Beverage Packaging Americas, Glass Packaging Europe, and Glass Packaging North America.

