Arden Trust Co Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Arden Trust Co decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 72.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 12,430 shares during the quarter. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Girard Partners LTD. raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 1,859 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,283 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. TCF National Bank raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. TCF National Bank now owns 4,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Pacific Financial Group Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $807,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norris Perne & French LLP MI grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 2,411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock opened at $156.91 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $153.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $139.22. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.93 and a fifty-two week high of $157.63.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

