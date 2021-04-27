Arden Trust Co Decreases Stock Holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN)

Arden Trust Co cut its holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 28,828 shares of the company’s stock after selling 490 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products were worth $859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Reynolds Consumer Products by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,227,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,243,000 after buying an additional 459,169 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,216,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,818,000 after buying an additional 497,470 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Reynolds Consumer Products by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,059,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,881,000 after acquiring an additional 64,684 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 375.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 710,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,353,000 after acquiring an additional 561,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 62.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 622,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,710,000 after acquiring an additional 239,336 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Reynolds Consumer Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Reynolds Consumer Products from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Reynolds Consumer Products from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Reynolds Consumer Products currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.63.

NASDAQ REYN opened at $29.76 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.99 and its 200 day moving average is $29.90. Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.27 and a fifty-two week high of $36.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.69. The company has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion and a PE ratio of 16.63.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $888.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $877.41 million. Reynolds Consumer Products had a return on equity of 25.37% and a net margin of 10.62%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a positive change from Reynolds Consumer Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Reynolds Consumer Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.45%.

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

