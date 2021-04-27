Arden Trust Co Grows Stock Position in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

Arden Trust Co boosted its stake in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) by 35.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,368 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,794 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vertiv by 44.6% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in Vertiv in the 4th quarter worth $75,000. Hudock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vertiv by 99.7% during the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 4,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 2,263 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Vertiv during the fourth quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vertiv during the fourth quarter worth about $106,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Vertiv alerts:

Shares of Vertiv stock opened at $22.40 on Tuesday. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 1 year low of $9.72 and a 1 year high of $22.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.87, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.94 and a 200 day moving average of $19.64. The firm has a market cap of $7.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.13, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.00.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Vertiv in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Vertiv from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vertiv from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.88.

Vertiv Company Profile

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

See Also: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vertiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.