Arden Trust Co Has $922,000 Stock Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Arden Trust Co lessened its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,784 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 53 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in 3M were worth $922,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MMM. Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its stake in 3M by 2.6% in the first quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 71,567 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,790,000 after acquiring an additional 1,806 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,174,100 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $205,221,000 after buying an additional 66,839 shares during the period. Elk River Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M during the fourth quarter worth $3,137,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in 3M by 284.5% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 11,090 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,938,000 after acquiring an additional 8,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in 3M by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 582,232 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $101,508,000 after purchasing an additional 110,936 shares in the last quarter. 64.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:MMM opened at $199.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $193.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $177.50. The stock has a market cap of $115.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.40, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92. 3M has a 1-year low of $131.12 and a 1-year high of $203.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.23. 3M had a return on equity of 44.77% and a net margin of 15.65%. The company had revenue of $8.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that 3M will post 8.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. This is an increase from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. 3M’s payout ratio is currently 65.05%.

In other 3M news, EVP Kristen M. Ludgate sold 933 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $186,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael G. Vale sold 30,875 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.53, for a total value of $5,419,488.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 79,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,894,077.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,858 shares of company stock valued at $5,614,946 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

MMM has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Bank of America lowered 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $196.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of 3M from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of 3M from $197.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $185.82.

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

