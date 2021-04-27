Arden Trust Co Sells 170 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Arden Trust Co lowered its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,272 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 170 shares during the quarter. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 48.2% in the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 83 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. 65.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on NVDA. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $650.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $575.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $606.61.

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $619.12 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $553.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $543.32. The company has a market capitalization of $385.33 billion, a PE ratio of 101.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $280.84 and a 1 year high of $648.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.92 and a quick ratio of 3.52.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.83 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 32.61% and a net margin of 25.89%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.10%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 13.94%.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $627.95, for a total transaction of $9,105,275.00. Also, Director Mark L. Perry sold 6,104 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $556.58, for a total value of $3,397,364.32. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,469,893.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 21,804 shares of company stock valued at $13,207,675. 4.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Graphics and Compute & Networking. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise design; GRID software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; and automotive platforms for infotainment systems.

