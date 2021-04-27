Arden Trust Co Trims Stock Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Arden Trust Co cut its holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 9.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,982 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 2,017 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $1,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in UBER. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 150.0% during the first quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 250,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $13,628,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,549 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Designers boosted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 15.9% during the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Designers now owns 27,326 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after buying an additional 3,753 shares during the last quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC boosted its position in Uber Technologies by 1.6% in the first quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC now owns 165,798 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $9,038,000 after purchasing an additional 2,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Uber Technologies by 31.1% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 83,321 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $4,542,000 after purchasing an additional 19,789 shares in the last quarter. 70.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UBER has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cowen increased their price target on Uber Technologies from $64.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Nomura initiated coverage on Uber Technologies in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on Uber Technologies from $45.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.83.

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total value of $1,247,850.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 147,709 shares in the company, valued at $8,880,265.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Tony West sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total value of $372,515.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 189,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,837,779.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

UBER opened at $57.61 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $107.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.47 and a beta of 1.60. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.58 and a 1-year high of $64.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $57.18 and a 200-day moving average of $51.80.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 43.27% and a negative net margin of 53.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.64) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services and other forms of transportation services, including public transit, as well as connect riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, other stores, and delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

