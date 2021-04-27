Ardevora Asset Management LLP Has $50.17 Million Stake in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

Ardevora Asset Management LLP reduced its holdings in shares of Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) by 39.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 372,370 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 247,291 shares during the quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Thor Industries were worth $50,173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Thor Industries by 1,287.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 629,075 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $58,497,000 after purchasing an additional 583,750 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its position in Thor Industries by 1,224.8% during the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 255,474 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $23,757,000 after buying an additional 236,190 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Thor Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,581,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in shares of Thor Industries during the 1st quarter worth $30,139,000. Finally, Impala Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 180.4% during the 4th quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC now owns 265,632 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $24,701,000 after acquiring an additional 170,915 shares during the period. 93.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Kenneth D. Julian sold 4,532 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.61, for a total transaction of $619,116.52. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 43,498 shares in the company, valued at $5,942,261.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James L. Ziemer sold 2,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.09, for a total transaction of $284,439.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,534,219.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:THO opened at $145.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $8.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.29 and a beta of 2.42. Thor Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.98 and a fifty-two week high of $152.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.93.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The construction company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.78. Thor Industries had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 7.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. Thor Industries’s payout ratio is currently 34.60%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Thor Industries from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Thor Industries from $107.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Thor Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Thor Industries from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on Thor Industries from $135.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Thor Industries has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.13.

About Thor Industries

Thor Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, Globetrotter, International, Flying Cloud, Caravel, Bambi, and Basecamp trade names; Class B motorhomes under the Interstate and Atlas series, and Sequence and Tellaro trade names; and gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Freedom Elite, Majestic, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, and A.C.E trade names.

