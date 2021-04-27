Ardevora Asset Management LLP Sells 2,300 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Ardevora Asset Management LLP reduced its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 138,713 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $51,611,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UNH. Rockland Trust Co. grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 781.1% in the 1st quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 58,074 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $21,608,000 after purchasing an additional 51,483 shares during the period. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 2,070 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Bright Rock Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,279,000. LexAurum Advisors LLC lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 2.5% in the first quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 8,883 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,305,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Finally, Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. now owns 10,978 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $4,085,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. 86.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UNH stock opened at $395.86 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $273.71 and a 1-year high of $401.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $372.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $346.79. The company has a market capitalization of $374.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.74, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $70.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.13 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 27.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.72 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.09%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Securities boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $375.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Stephens upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $409.00 to $418.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Argus raised shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. UnitedHealth Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $409.61.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, EVP Patricia L. Lewis sold 3,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.99, for a total value of $1,169,970.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,593,367.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 619 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.90, for a total value of $200,494.10. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,335,001.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,119 shares of company stock worth $5,440,869. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

