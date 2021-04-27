Ares Commercial Real Estate (ACRE) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.37 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.06. Ares Commercial Real Estate had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 17.03%. On average, analysts expect Ares Commercial Real Estate to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Ares Commercial Real Estate stock opened at $14.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $581.67 million, a P/E ratio of 27.64 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.20. Ares Commercial Real Estate has a 52-week low of $5.70 and a 52-week high of $15.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

The company also recently announced a Not Available dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 9.4%. Ares Commercial Real Estate’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.51%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ACRE. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Ares Commercial Real Estate in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.50 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Ares Commercial Real Estate from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Ares Commercial Real Estate from $12.50 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Ares Commercial Real Estate from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.08.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Company Profile

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation, a specialty finance company, originates and invests in commercial real estate (CRE) loans and related investments in the United States. It provides a range of financing solutions for the owners, operators, and sponsors of CRE properties. The company originates senior mortgage loans, subordinate debt products, mezzanine loans, real estate preferred equity investments, and other CRE investments, including commercial mortgage backed securities.

