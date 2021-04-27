argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) Coverage Initiated at Redburn Partners

Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on ARGX. Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of argenx in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a hold rating on shares of argenx in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Guggenheim cut shares of argenx from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. JMP Securities reissued an outperform rating and issued a $421.00 target price (up previously from $307.00) on shares of argenx in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on argenx from $317.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $292.35.

ARGX stock opened at $293.03 on Friday. argenx has a one year low of $141.26 and a one year high of $382.15. The firm has a market cap of $15.03 billion, a PE ratio of -61.95 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $290.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $294.65.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($3.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.89) by ($0.64). The business had revenue of $7.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.14 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that argenx will post -12.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of argenx in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of argenx by 33.0% during the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 3,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in argenx in the third quarter valued at $756,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in argenx by 31.1% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 53,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,093,000 after buying an additional 12,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in argenx by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,665,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.21% of the company’s stock.

About argenx

argenx SE, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, hematology, and cancer. It is developing its lead product candidate, efgartigimod, for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis; immune thrombocytopenia in Phase III; pemphigus vulgaris in Phase III; chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy in Phase III; and ENHANZE SC in pre-clinical stages.

