Arion (ARION) Market Cap Reaches $137,235.04

Arion (CURRENCY:ARION) traded up 2.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 27th. Over the last seven days, Arion has traded up 49.9% against the dollar. One Arion coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0099 or 0.00000018 BTC on major exchanges. Arion has a total market cap of $137,235.04 and $98.00 worth of Arion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002547 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001819 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.14 or 0.00062074 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $154.56 or 0.00281046 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00004675 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $572.84 or 0.01041592 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.82 or 0.00026950 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $397.26 or 0.00722340 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $55,081.79 or 1.00155700 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Arion

Arion’s total supply is 13,856,701 coins. Arion’s official website is arioncoin.com. Arion’s official Twitter account is @ARION_COIN and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Arion

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arion directly using US dollars.

