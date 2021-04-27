Arlington Financial Advisors LLC Grows Position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Arlington Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 496,949 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,670 shares during the period. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF accounts for about 6.5% of Arlington Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.25% of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF worth $15,952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 132,303.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,207,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,203,000 after purchasing an additional 4,204,597 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,020,000. Barry Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 632.2% during the 4th quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC now owns 563,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,489,000 after purchasing an additional 486,236 shares in the last quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth $12,407,000. Finally, Monticello Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $10,843,000.

FNDF traded down $0.07 on Tuesday, hitting $32.94. The company had a trading volume of 5,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 693,349. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 1 year low of $20.72 and a 1 year high of $33.31. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.75.

