Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (ARWR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th. Analysts expect Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($1.20). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 17.37% and a negative net margin of 96.09%. The company had revenue of $21.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.48 million. On average, analysts expect Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $74.50 on Tuesday. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $30.83 and a 52-week high of $92.60. The company has a market capitalization of $7.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -88.69 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $67.29 and a 200 day moving average of $71.40.

In related news, General Counsel Patrick O’brien sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.46, for a total transaction of $7,961,400.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 383,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,913,352.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ARWR shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. B. Riley raised their target price on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Chardan Capital increased their price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $81.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.31.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 that is in Phase I/II clinical trial to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-HSD, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for treating liver diseases; ARO-ENaC, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; ARO-Lung2 for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder; ARO-COV for the treatment of COVID-19 and other pulmonary-borne pathogens; and ARO-HIF2, which is in phase Ib for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

Recommended Story: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Receive News & Ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.