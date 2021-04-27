Artesian Resources (NASDAQ:ARTNA) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $38.49

Shares of Artesian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:ARTNA) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $38.49 and traded as high as $40.69. Artesian Resources shares last traded at $39.76, with a volume of 11,009 shares trading hands.

The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $372.19 million, a P/E ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 0.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.49.

Get Artesian Resources alerts:

Artesian Resources (NASDAQ:ARTNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $21.75 million for the quarter. Artesian Resources had a net margin of 19.23% and a return on equity of 10.32%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a $0.261 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. This is a positive change from Artesian Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th.

In other news, VP Pierre A. Anderson sold 821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.03, for a total transaction of $32,043.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,652.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Dian C. Taylor sold 1,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.19, for a total transaction of $64,075.65. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 104,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,101,468.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,956 shares of company stock valued at $656,639 over the last quarter. 20.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Artesian Resources by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 568,182 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,068,000 after acquiring an additional 89,034 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Artesian Resources by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 234,852 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,708,000 after acquiring an additional 15,566 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Artesian Resources by 322.4% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 183,734 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,761,000 after acquiring an additional 140,238 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Artesian Resources by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 138,913 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,152,000 after acquiring an additional 5,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Artesian Resources by 43.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 108,299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,016,000 after purchasing an additional 32,590 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.57% of the company’s stock.

About Artesian Resources (NASDAQ:ARTNA)

Artesian Resources Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides water, wastewater, and other services in Delaware, Maryland, and Pennsylvania. The company distributes and sells water to residential, commercial, industrial, governmental, municipal, and utility customers, as well as for public and private fire protection in the states of Delaware, Maryland, and Pennsylvania; and offers wastewater collection, treatment infrastructure, and wastewater services to customers in Delaware.

Recommended Story: Price Target

Receive News & Ratings for Artesian Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artesian Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.