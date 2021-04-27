Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC Boosts Holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC increased its stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,615 shares of the game software company’s stock after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EA. Rockland Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 2,887 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the period. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Terry L. Blaker lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 87.8% during the first quarter. Terry L. Blaker now owns 6,555 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $887,000 after purchasing an additional 3,065 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 26.6% in the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 330,708 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $44,768,000 after purchasing an additional 69,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Electronic Arts by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 2,344 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. 87.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 5,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.21, for a total value of $867,629.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,221,958.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.36, for a total value of $13,262,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,090.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 109,710 shares of company stock valued at $16,046,419 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EA stock opened at $143.79 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $41.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.92. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.15 and a 12-month high of $150.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $136.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.93.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The game software company reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.10. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 23.51%. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 2nd. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is presently 14.29%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on EA shares. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Electronic Arts from $133.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $124.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Electronic Arts from $127.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Electronic Arts from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut Electronic Arts from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.29.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

