Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) Shares Gap Down to $56.50

Shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $56.50, but opened at $55.34. Artisan Partners Asset Management shares last traded at $54.11, with a volume of 2,502 shares traded.

APAM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Citigroup cut their target price on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $70.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $68.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.00.

The company has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $52.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The asset manager reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.05. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a return on equity of 179.65% and a net margin of 21.73%. The company had revenue of $261.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.13%. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s payout ratio is 145.32%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,939 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $903,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,223 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Marshall Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 2.8% in the first quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 25,221 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.37% of the company’s stock.

About Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM)

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

