Arweave Reaches Market Capitalization of $985.91 Million (AR)

Arweave (CURRENCY:AR) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 27th. Arweave has a market cap of $985.91 million and approximately $23.32 million worth of Arweave was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Arweave has traded 31.1% higher against the US dollar. One Arweave coin can now be bought for $29.52 or 0.00053731 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.79 or 0.00015999 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001818 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000037 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000503 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000216 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Arweave Coin Profile

Arweave is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 30th, 2017. Arweave’s total supply is 63,190,435 coins and its circulating supply is 33,394,701 coins. Arweave’s official Twitter account is @cappasity and its Facebook page is accessible here. Arweave’s official message board is medium.com/@arweave. Arweave’s official website is www.arweave.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Arweave is a new type of storage that backs data with sustainable and perpetual endowments, allowing users and developers to truly store data forever – for the very first time. As a collectively owned hard drive that never forgets, Arweave allows users to remember and preserve valuable information, apps, and history indefinitely. By preserving history, it prevents others from rewriting it. “

