ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN) Stock Holdings Increased by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,230 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in ASGN were worth $690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of ASGN by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 17,190 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,436,000 after buying an additional 1,217 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of ASGN in the 4th quarter worth $580,000. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of ASGN by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 3,859 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in shares of ASGN in the 4th quarter worth $1,629,000. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of ASGN by 95.2% in the 4th quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 21,916 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,831,000 after buying an additional 10,687 shares in the last quarter. 92.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Randolph C. Blazer sold 10,000 shares of ASGN stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.03, for a total value of $930,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 90,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,460,334.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan S. Holman sold 1,000 shares of ASGN stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.31, for a total transaction of $97,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,073,621.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ASGN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on ASGN from $72.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on shares of ASGN from $80.00 to $108.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.00.

ASGN stock opened at $105.93 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.40. The stock has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 2.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.55. ASGN Incorporated has a 52 week low of $39.63 and a 52 week high of $109.86.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $984.46 million. ASGN had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 17.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that ASGN Incorporated will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

ASGN Company Profile

ASGN Incorporated provides professional staffing and IT solutions in the technology, digital, creative, engineering and life sciences fields across commercial and government sectors in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Apex, Oxford, and ECS. The Apex segment offers technology, digital, creative, scientific, engineering staffing, and consulting services to Fortune 1000 and mid-market commercial clients.

