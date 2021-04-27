Aspen Aerogels (ASPN) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.18) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The construction company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.08). Aspen Aerogels had a negative net margin of 13.39% and a negative return on equity of 25.82%. The company had revenue of $23.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.21 million. On average, analysts expect Aspen Aerogels to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of ASPN opened at $19.66 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.63. Aspen Aerogels has a twelve month low of $5.35 and a twelve month high of $26.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.54. The firm has a market cap of $557.26 million, a P/E ratio of -31.21 and a beta of 1.75.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ASPN shares. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $17.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Aspen Aerogels from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $16.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aspen Aerogels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Aspen Aerogels currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.88.

In related news, SVP Corby C. Whitaker sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.65, for a total transaction of $328,425.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Aspen Aerogels Company Profile

Aspen Aerogels, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and Latin America. The company offers PyroThin thermal barriers for use in lithium-ion batteries in electric vehicles and energy grid industries; Pyrogel XTE that reduces the risk of corrosion under insulation in energy infrastructure operating systems; Pyrogel HPS for applications within the power generation market; Pyrogel XTF to provide protection against fire; Cryogel Z for sub-ambient and cryogenic applications in the energy infrastructure market; and Spaceloft Subsea for use in pipe-in-pipe applications in offshore oil production.

