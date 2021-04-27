Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.67.

ASPN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aspen Aerogels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $16.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $17.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered shares of Aspen Aerogels from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th.

In related news, SVP Corby C. Whitaker sold 14,500 shares of Aspen Aerogels stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.65, for a total value of $328,425.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASPN. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Aspen Aerogels by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 232,768 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,549,000 after purchasing an additional 9,262 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Aspen Aerogels by 41.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 71,127 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $779,000 after purchasing an additional 20,800 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Aspen Aerogels by 73.9% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 42,932 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 18,240 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Aspen Aerogels by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Garrison Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aspen Aerogels during the 4th quarter worth $737,000. 73.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ASPN traded down $0.28 during trading on Thursday, reaching $19.38. 3,073 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 254,602. Aspen Aerogels has a 1 year low of $5.35 and a 1 year high of $26.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $549.33 million, a P/E ratio of -31.21 and a beta of 1.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.54.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The construction company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.08). Aspen Aerogels had a negative return on equity of 25.82% and a negative net margin of 13.39%. The business had revenue of $23.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.21 million. Equities analysts forecast that Aspen Aerogels will post -0.74 EPS for the current year.

Aspen Aerogels Company Profile

Aspen Aerogels, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and Latin America. The company offers PyroThin thermal barriers for use in lithium-ion batteries in electric vehicles and energy grid industries; Pyrogel XTE that reduces the risk of corrosion under insulation in energy infrastructure operating systems; Pyrogel HPS for applications within the power generation market; Pyrogel XTF to provide protection against fire; Cryogel Z for sub-ambient and cryogenic applications in the energy infrastructure market; and Spaceloft Subsea for use in pipe-in-pipe applications in offshore oil production.

