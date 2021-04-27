Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at B. Riley

B. Riley started coverage on shares of Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ASPN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aspen Aerogels from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $16.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $17.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered shares of Aspen Aerogels from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $20.88.

Get Aspen Aerogels alerts:

Shares of ASPN stock opened at $19.66 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.76 and its 200-day moving average is $17.54. The stock has a market cap of $557.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.21 and a beta of 1.75. Aspen Aerogels has a 52-week low of $5.35 and a 52-week high of $26.98.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The construction company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $23.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.21 million. Aspen Aerogels had a negative net margin of 13.39% and a negative return on equity of 25.82%. Sell-side analysts predict that Aspen Aerogels will post -0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Aspen Aerogels news, SVP Corby C. Whitaker sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.65, for a total transaction of $328,425.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASPN. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 41.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 71,127 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $779,000 after purchasing an additional 20,800 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels during the 4th quarter worth approximately $737,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 29,023 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 2,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,800,974 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,059,000 after acquiring an additional 347,880 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.86% of the company’s stock.

Aspen Aerogels Company Profile

Aspen Aerogels, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and Latin America. The company offers PyroThin thermal barriers for use in lithium-ion batteries in electric vehicles and energy grid industries; Pyrogel XTE that reduces the risk of corrosion under insulation in energy infrastructure operating systems; Pyrogel HPS for applications within the power generation market; Pyrogel XTF to provide protection against fire; Cryogel Z for sub-ambient and cryogenic applications in the energy infrastructure market; and Spaceloft Subsea for use in pipe-in-pipe applications in offshore oil production.

Further Reading: What is a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Aerogels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Aerogels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.