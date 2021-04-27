Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) Price Target Raised to $185.00 at Truist Securities

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) had its price objective upped by Truist Securities from $170.00 to $185.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Truist Securities currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Assurant from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Assurant from $155.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on Assurant from $150.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th.

Get Assurant alerts:

NYSE:AIZ opened at $155.17 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.37 and a beta of 0.61. Assurant has a one year low of $83.89 and a one year high of $157.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.26). Assurant had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 4.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Assurant will post 8.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Assurant declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 7.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID boosted its holdings in Assurant by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 163,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,277,000 after purchasing an additional 17,636 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Assurant in the third quarter worth $226,000. Korea Investment CORP boosted its holdings in Assurant by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 18,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,561,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in Assurant during the 4th quarter worth $234,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Assurant by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 133,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.97% of the company’s stock.

About Assurant

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lifestyle and housing solutions that support, protect, and connect consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Global Lifestyle, Global Housing, and Global Preneed.

Recommended Story: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Receive News & Ratings for Assurant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assurant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.