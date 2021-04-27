Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.93 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) will report earnings per share of ($0.93) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Atara Biotherapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.82) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.05). Atara Biotherapeutics reported earnings of ($1.20) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 22.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Atara Biotherapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($3.81) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.29) to ($3.28). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($3.78) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.06) to ($3.35). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Atara Biotherapeutics.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.22).

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup upgraded Atara Biotherapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.67.

Atara Biotherapeutics stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 541,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 925,635. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.14 and a beta of 2.65. Atara Biotherapeutics has a 12 month low of $7.45 and a 12 month high of $28.20.

In other news, CFO Utpal Koppikar sold 1,761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.58, for a total transaction of $25,675.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 172,582 shares in the company, valued at $2,516,245.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Joe Newell sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.41, for a total value of $121,870.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 145,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,528,262.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,046 shares of company stock worth $301,138. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATRA. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 181.5% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,785 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,151 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics by 50.9% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,608 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics by 589.6% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,620 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 3,950 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 101.2% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 12,924 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $205,000.

Atara Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc, an off-the-shelf T-cell immunotherapy company, develops treatments for patients with cancer, autoimmune, and viral diseases in the United States. It is developing tabelecleucel, a T-cell immunotherapy that is Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of epstein-barr virus (EBV) driven post-transplant lymphoproliferative disease, as well as hematologic and solid tumors, including nasopharyngeal carcinoma.

