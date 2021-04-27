Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACBI) gapped up before the market opened on Monday after Truist Securities raised their price target on the stock from $26.00 to $32.00. The stock had previously closed at $26.22, but opened at $27.66. Atlantic Capital Bancshares shares last traded at $27.90, with a volume of 486 shares.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ACBI. G.Research cut shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Raymond James increased their price target on Atlantic Capital Bancshares from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Truist increased their target price on Atlantic Capital Bancshares from $26.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Gabelli upgraded Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.20.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACBI. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 346,796 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,076,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330 shares during the last quarter. rhino investment partners Inc acquired a new position in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $703,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 189,348 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,014,000 after acquiring an additional 9,147 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 132,609 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,111,000 after purchasing an additional 4,286 shares during the period. 84.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $546.72 million, a P/E ratio of 29.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.91.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.23. Atlantic Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 17.73% and a return on equity of 5.91%. Analysts predict that Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Atlantic Capital Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services. The company offers non-interest and interest bearing demand, savings and money market, time, and brokered deposits. It also provides working capital and equipment loans, loans supported by owner-occupied real estate, revolving lines of credit, term loans, and letters of credit; secured installment and term loans, and home equity lines of credit; and commercial real estate loans, including secured construction loans, secured mini-permanent loans, and secured or unsecured lines of credit, as well as small business administration and franchise finance loans.

