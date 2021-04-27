Atlantic Power (TSE:ATP) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.18

Atlantic Power Co. (TSE:ATP) (NYSE:ATP) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$3.18 and traded as high as C$3.74. Atlantic Power shares last traded at C$3.71, with a volume of 33,844 shares.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Atlantic Power from an “outperform” rating to a “tender” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from C$2.60 to C$3.03 in a report on Monday, January 18th. TD Securities downgraded shares of Atlantic Power from a “hold” rating to a “tender” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from C$2.50 to C$3.03 in a report on Monday, January 18th.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$332.84 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$3.66 and its 200 day moving average is C$3.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 362.93, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Atlantic Power (TSE:ATP) (NYSE:ATP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported C$0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C$0.18. The company had revenue of C$93.45 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Atlantic Power Co. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atlantic Power Company Profile (TSE:ATP)

Atlantic Power Corporation owns and operates a fleet of power generation assets in the United States and Canada. As of December 31, 2020, its portfolio consisted of twenty-one operating projects with an aggregate electric generating capacity of approximately 1,723 megawatts on a gross ownership basis and approximately 1,327 MW on a net ownership basis across eleven states in the United States and two provinces in Canada.

