ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) Shares Gap Down to $48.95

Shares of ATN International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNI) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $48.95, but opened at $47.09. ATN International shares last traded at $47.00, with a volume of 150 shares traded.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ATN International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of ATN International from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of ATN International from $57.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. ATN International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.00.

The company has a market cap of $737.03 million, a P/E ratio of -231.80 and a beta of 0.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The technology company reported ($1.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.84). The company had revenue of $123.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.32 million. ATN International had a negative net margin of 0.76% and a positive return on equity of 0.68%. On average, analysts anticipate that ATN International, Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. ATN International’s payout ratio is -618.18%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATNI. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in ATN International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in ATN International during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Teton Advisors Inc. bought a new position in ATN International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $234,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of ATN International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $400,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of ATN International by 69.9% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,071 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 4,143 shares during the period. 64.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI)

ATN International, Inc engages in investment in communications, energy, and technology businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Telecom, International Telecom, and Renewable Energy. The U.S. Telecom segment offers carrier services, including wholesale roaming services, site maintenance, and the leasing of critical network infrastructure.

