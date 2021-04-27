Atomera (ATOM) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The technology company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19).

NASDAQ:ATOM opened at $21.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $507.14 million, a PE ratio of -27.47 and a beta of 1.91. Atomera has a 12 month low of $4.53 and a 12 month high of $47.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.46.

In other news, CEO Scott A. Bibaud sold 167,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.75, for a total transaction of $4,635,082.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 275,263 shares in the company, valued at $7,638,548.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director C Rinn Cleavelin sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.74, for a total transaction of $138,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 52,267 shares in the company, valued at $1,449,886.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 228,003 shares of company stock worth $6,320,226. Company insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

About Atomera

Atomera Incorporated develops, commercializes, and licenses proprietary materials, processes, and technologies for the semiconductor industry in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's lead technology is the Mears Silicon Technology, a thin film of reengineered silicon that can be applied as a transistor channel enhancement to CMOS-type transistors.

