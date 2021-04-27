Aubrey Capital Management Ltd Grows Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Aubrey Capital Management Ltd grew its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 26.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,800 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up 2.2% of Aubrey Capital Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $7,838,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brasada Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 8,174 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,979,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. United Bank lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 14.8% in the third quarter. United Bank now owns 1,991 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,918,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 9.3% in the third quarter. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. now owns 47,198 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $76,277,000 after acquiring an additional 4,006 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 74.1% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 10,046 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $14,723,000 after purchasing an additional 4,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westover Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,015 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,350,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. 33.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $2,309.93 on Tuesday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,230.38 and a 1-year high of $2,324.53. The company has a market cap of $1.56 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.64, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,144.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,890.41.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.90 by $6.40. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The business had revenue of $46.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $15.35 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,900.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Truist increased their target price on Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,400.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2,450.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,219.26.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

