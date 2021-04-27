Axcelis Technologies (ACLS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.32. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 10.28%. The company had revenue of $122.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. Axcelis Technologies’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Axcelis Technologies to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Axcelis Technologies alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ACLS opened at $44.42 on Tuesday. Axcelis Technologies has a 12-month low of $20.40 and a 12-month high of $50.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 33.40 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 6.28, a quick ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.73 and a 200 day moving average of $33.41.

ACLS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.57.

In other news, VP Lynnette C. Fallon sold 10,529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.27, for a total value of $413,473.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mary G. Puma sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.39, for a total transaction of $2,954,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 134,785 shares of company stock worth $5,285,514. 2.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Axcelis Technologies

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

Featured Article: Buy-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Axcelis Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axcelis Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.