B. Riley Comments on Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:PINE)

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE) – Analysts at B. Riley raised their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Alpine Income Property Trust in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 26th. B. Riley analyst C. Kucera now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.43 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.42. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Alpine Income Property Trust’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.71 EPS.

Get Alpine Income Property Trust alerts:

Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 10th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Alpine Income Property Trust from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.83.

PINE opened at $17.99 on Tuesday. Alpine Income Property Trust has a 12-month low of $10.34 and a 12-month high of $20.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.36.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 18th. This is a positive change from Alpine Income Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.56%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Alpine Income Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 224.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 14,066 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Alpine Income Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $727,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Alpine Income Property Trust by 139.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 52,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 30,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Alpine Income Property Trust by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 57,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $868,000 after purchasing an additional 5,501 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.04% of the company’s stock.

About Alpine Income Property Trust

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality single-tenant net leased commercial income properties.

See Also: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for Alpine Income Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpine Income Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.